FG Okays N1trn Loan For NDDC To Tackle Projects

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Friday, granted an approval for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to secure a one Trillion naira soft loan to tackle projects in the region.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made public the approval at the ongoing Niger Delta Summit in Port Harcourt.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said the step was to empower the board deliver on the presidential priority of ensuring a turnaround development for the Niger Delta region.

He however acknowledged efforts by the present board and management of NDDC to reposition the commission and pledged his administration’s commitment to work with the commission in tackling challenges bedeviling the region.

While looking forward to a robust conversations from the summit that would change the narrative in the region, President Tinubu also tasked the Commission to diversify into areas such as agriculture, technology and other sustainable areas of development.

“The Federal Government has approved that NDDC can go ahead to secure a 1trillion loan to tackle projects. The board is expected to work towards delivery of the presidential priorities. We need to change the narratives. We must be committed on how the zone can be transformed. This conference is packed with the who is who in the Niger Delta, the outcome should be unusual,” he said.

In his capacity as President of the 10th Senate and former Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio pledged commitment to completion of the East West Road.

He also assured that work on the Lagos- Calabar coastal highway will be tackled simultaneously.

“The President is committed to ensuring the development of Niger Delta Region.. East West road will be tackled, the National Assembly will ensure that the coastal road commences simultaneously.

“The story of the NDDC is changing, you have renewed the hope of the people and the president is very happy with you. The Niger Delta region has been a major contributor to the development of the whole country and it is time for the country to bless us,” he said.