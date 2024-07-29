“Fight For Yourself” – Portable Berates Verydarkman Over His Protest Against Tinubu

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has criticised social media celebrity Martins Otse Vincent, alias Verydarkman (VDM), for his protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The criticism arose when Verydarkman took to Instagram on Sunday and posted photos of himself performing a self-protest against Nigeria’s continued economic suffering with the hashtag #endbadgovernanceinnigeria.

A photo of himself online showed VDM standing firmly on a Mercedes Benz jeep with a banner in his hands.

The banner stated, “Emi lo kon is it your turn to suffer us sir? MR PRESIDENT”.

He also uploaded a photo with a friend who was also protesting and holding a placard.

Following his post, Portable attacked him in the comments section for protesting.

He noted that rather than fighting for his country, Verydarkman should fight for himself.

He wrote, “Aparo nobody dey your back everybody busy looking for money not cho cho cho. Fight for your self Don’t fight for them. Agunmaniye. The suffer wey go kill you go hustle bro”.

