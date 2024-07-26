Fire Guts Lagos Warehouse, Destroys Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

Some goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak located at Josien Factory Warehouse, Abule Osun area in the state.

Disclosing this to the public in a statement made available on Friday, by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the agency responded to a distress call through its toll-free lines at 8.28 am.

He added that no causalities was recorded in the outbreak, adding that all officials of company was rescued.

The statement reads: “The agency responded to the distress call by activating its Dolphin Response Team from the Igando Base.

“On arriving at the scene, responders discovered a warehouse storing diapers, solar batteries, foreign charcoal and massaging seats within the Josien factory complex engulfed in flames.

“The immediate cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained as the warehouse was locked at the time the incident occurred.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded due to the incident as there were no occupants in the building as of the time of the fire incident.

“LASEMA is coordinating the operation in collaboration with the LASG Fire and Rescue officials.

“Goods and property worth millions of naira were damaged in the incident.

“However, a significant quantity of goods equally worth millions of naira were salvaged by the LASEMA Response Team during the operation.”