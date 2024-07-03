“Five Benue Girls Trafficked To Cote D’Ivoire For Prostitution Rescued” – NAPTIP

At least five Benue girls, who were trafficked to Cote D’Ivoire by a syndicate in the state have been rescued and awaiting repatriation to the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some girls, who fall between the age of 14, 21, said to have been sold to the West African country, were spotted in a recent video, making wave on social media platforms.

The girls, who spoke Tiv, disclosed that they were trafficked to the country for prostitution by a syndicate led by a lady who is based in Jato Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

One of them was heard saying: “We are here for three weeks so far. The only one, the youngest, was sold to another place. She is 14 years old, and we haven’t seen her.

“We were told that we were coming to work, but after the work, we will refund the cost of our transportation. That our salary would be N50,000, and we would pay N70,000 for transportation.”

Confirming the rescue of the girls to the public on Tuesday, the Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Makurdi Zonal Command, Mrs. Gloria Bai, revealed that the girls were already in custody of the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire.

She said: “We have seen the video and the girls. The girls are there in Cote D’Ivoire. For now they are five and we spoke to them yesterday and they are safe at the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire.

“As at this (Tuesday) morning arrangement is being made for them to be brought back to the country and we are monitoring the situation to ensure that they are brought back safely and handed over to us.”

Mrs Gloria, while speaking over the syndicate boss, disclosed that she has been arrested and currently in police custody.

She said: “She was picked up yesterday ( Tuesday ) and she is right now with the Nigerian Police in Kwande.

“We are also working with the Police to see that we also have audience with her to know her involvement.”