Five Nigerian Girls Rescued From Prostitution Ring In Cote D’Ivoire

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has confirmed the rescue of five Benue girls who were trafficked to Cote D’Ivoire for prostitution.

Mrs Gloria Bai, the NAPTIP Zonal Commander for the Makurdi Zonal Office, verified the situation on Tuesday, saying the girls had been rescued and were now with the Nigerian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to her, the agency’s attention was drawn on Monday to a group of girls rescued in Côte d’Ivoire.

“We have seen the girls and the video. The girls are there in Cote D’Ivoire. For now there are five of them and we have spoken to them yesterday and they are safe at the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire.

“As at this morning, arrangements are being made for them to be brought back to the country and we are monitoring the situation to ensure that they are brought back safely and handed over to us,” she said.

Bai stated that the agency had begun an inquiry into the situation, and that the woman identified by the girls as being responsible for their condition had also been apprehended.

“She was picked up yesterday and is right now with the Nigerian Police Force in Kwande.

“We are also working with the police to see that we also have audience with her to see her involvement,” she said.

Bai, who described the case as terrible, expressed sadness that the footage had been published on social media, exposing the girls’ names.

“This is like another rude awakening. It’s unfortunate that the video went viral because the identities of the girls have been exposed as it’s being shared all over the social media.

“It is also a call for us that we shouldn’t be in denial that our girls are being taken out everyday to African countries for all sorts of exploitation.”