Flood Disrupting Distribution Of Fuel Nationwide – FG Reacts To Scarcity

The Federal Government, on Monday, disclosed that recent flooding and weather conditions have temporarily disrupted the fuel distribution chain.

Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), said via a statement, said the government’s dedicated team is working tirelessly to resolve the issues.

“I understand the frustration many of you are feeling due to the fuel queues in cities such as Abuja.

“Recent flooding on the trucking route and unavoidable logistical challenges due to weather concerns have temporarily disrupted our distribution chain.

“I assure you that our dedicated team is working round the clock to resolve these issues. We are committed to restoring normal fuel supply as quickly as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Together, we will overcome these challenges,” Lokpobiri said.

On Monday, queues for petrol resurfaced across filling stations in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had said the supply disruption in Abuja was caused by thunderstorms and the consequential flooding of trucking routes which constrained movement of petrol to Abuja from coastal corridors.