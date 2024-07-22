Floods Ravage Sokoto Communities, Displace 1,664 People, Destroy Farmlands

Floods destroyed four communities in Sokoto State’s Gada Local Government Area, displacing 1,664 people.

According to a statement signed by Abdullahi Ghani, Information Officer of the Sokoto Emergency Management Agency, and made accessible to journalists on Sunday, the flood was caused by a recent downpour in the area.

According to Ghani, the flood ruined numerous hectares of farmland.

“The recent downpour which happened on July 17, 2024, left many residents of Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State homeless and displaced.

“It also destroyed several hectares of farmlands and resulted in the perish of a high number of sheep and goats.

“This was discovered during an assessment conducted on Saturday at Gada by NEMA and SEMA officials in the state,” the statement partly read.

It added that “some of the affected communities ravaged by the incident include Dantudu, Balakozo, Gidan Tudu and Tsitse towns, among others.

“According to the report compiled, at Dan Tudu village, 62 houses and 71 households were affected’ while at Balakozo village (Tsitse Ward), 33 houses and 48 households were also affected.

“Similarly, at Gidan Tudu village, a total of 38 houses and 52 households were affected by the incidence. At Tsitse town, a total of 68 houses and 89 households were also affected.”

The statement further noted that “the total number of people affected by the flood at Dan Tudu, Balakozo, Gidan Tudu and Trait town is 1,664.”