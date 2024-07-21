Focus On Ending Insurgency In Borno – Group Tells Ndume



The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly, NEYGA, has called on Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume to channel his energy into addressing the lingering issue of the Boko Haram insurgency in his constituency.

The group made this plea on Saturday, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa.

According to NEYGA, Ndume has been in the National Assembly for over two decades, yet the insurgency has continued to ravage his district, with vast resources being expended on fighting the terrorists.

The group expressed concern that, despite his long tenure in office, the senator has not done enough to alleviate the suffering of his constituents.

They urged Senator Ndume to work with his people to find a lasting solution to the insurgency rather than engaging in political grandstanding.

NEYGA also reminded him of his past experiences in the Senate, including his suspension and removal as Senate Leader, and encouraged him to use his influence to bring peace to his constituency.

“Senator Ndume should focus on ending the insurgency in his district rather than making noise about political vendettas.

“His constituents are suffering, and he has a responsibility to alleviate their plight,” the group’s statement partly read.