Food Crisis: Some Ministers, Lawmakers Can’t Access Tinubu – Ali Ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shut his doors on some of his cabinet members.

He disclosed this in relation to the economic hardship and food insecurity in the country.

In a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa, Ndume added that members of the National Assembly do not have access to the President on the issues plaguing their constituencies.

The Borno State Senator said the Federal Government must intervene on the “food scarcity” confronting the citizenry before it becomes disastrous.

“The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President.

“Not to mention members of the National Assembly who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies.

“We want to draw the government’s attention to the fact that Nigeria is not only facing a high cost of living but also food scarcity. We want the president to intervene on the issue of high cost of living and food scarcity.

“What we want the government to do is to sit with experts and other stakeholders to find a solution to the problem.

“We are urging the government to take action, lest they forget that Nigeria is grappling with both soaring prices and a severe food shortage,” he said on Wednesday.

Ndume had co-sponsored a motion on food security with Sunday Karimi, senator representing Kogi west.

The Senate’s had asked the Federal Government to ensure the availability of food after the motion was debated during plenary.

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had also warned that there will be mass protest if food prices continue rising.