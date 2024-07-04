Former Community Leader Murdered, Body Set Ablaze In Delta

Mr Anselm Oyibo, a community leader in Obodougwa-Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, was discovered dead on the side of the road on Wednesday.

According to PUNCH Metro Oyibo, a former Community Development Committee chairman, was macheted to death and set ablaze along with his motorbike by unknown intruders.

According to reports, his remains were discovered alongside his motorbike near the Obodougwa Ogume intersection on the Kwale-Obiaruku Road.

The deceased, according to community sources, left his Kwale house at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call and never came back.

However, it was unclear whether the death was related to the community’s protracted leadership feud, which began around two months ago.

A source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media on the matter, said,

“The deceased suddenly woke up from his bed just before midnight and said he was going out.

“He started his motorcycle and brought out his phone and started answering a call. He was married to two wives, so, it was felt that he was going to his second wife’s place. The next morning, he didn’t return, so, his second wife was called and she said he didn’t spend the night at her place.

“His phone was called, it rang for some time and after a while, it was no longer connecting. Later, information came that someone was killed in our junction and was burnt with his motorcycle.

“It was later confirmed that he was the person. He was killed with machetes and set ablaze. His corpse has been taken to the mortuary.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing

He said, “Yes, efforts are ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.”