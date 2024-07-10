Four Arrested As NAFDAC Seizes Illegal Products Worth N20m In Sokoto

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control conducted an operation in Sokoto, seizing approximately N20 million worth of inferior, fraudulent, and illegal products.

According to a statement issued by NAFDAC via its X account on Tuesday, the raid was carried out by the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement/Federal Task Force on Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, which targeted popular markets such as Old Market, Kara Market, and Central Market.

Four people were apprehended during the operation, and seventeen shops were inspected.

A large quantity of illegal items was seized, including several cartons of Endocoton Super containing outlawed Paraquat.

The statement said, “Seventeen shops were screened, and several cartons of Endocoton Super containing banned Paraquat were confiscated. Paraquat is a highly toxic herbicide that poses significant health risks and environmental hazards.

“Additionally, the raid resulted in the seizure of 2,096 cartons of SF MOE Soap and 223 cartons of SF Oxxo Purest Soap. Several unregistered herbal preparations with pornographic pictorials, posing a notable risk to public health, were also removed.

“Those arrested are under investigation, and the confiscated products will be processed according to regulations for Substandard & Falsified products.”

The agency reiterated its prohibition on Paraquat agrochemicals, promising to implement it strictly.

“The Agency urges the public to report suspicious activities or products to the nearest NAFDAC office to help combat the distribution of dangerous and illegal products,” the statement added.