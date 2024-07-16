Four Charged With Vandalizing Enugu Electricity Agency’s Underground Cables

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged four individuals – Moses Timothy, Jeffrey Lawrence, Augustine Abila, and Caleb Kamiru – with vandalism in a Federal High Court in Enugu on Monday.

Two counts of vandalism were filed against the defendants, related to the alleged destruction of underground, armored cables belonging to the Enugu State Rural Electrification Agency.

The NSCDC stated that the offenders committed the conduct on July 1, 2024, lamenting the devastating effects of vandalism on water and energy distribution in the state.

The charge marked FHC/EN/CR/140/2024 read in part, “That you, Moses Timothy, Joefrey Lawrence, Augustine Abila, Caleb Kamiru and others at large on or about the 1st day of July, 2024, at Kingsway/Aria Road, GRA, Enugu north LGA in Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Court, conspired to willfully remove underground amoured cables belonging to Enugu State Rural Electrification Agency without appropriate authority, thereby committing an office contrary to Section 3 (6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap.M17 L.F.N 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

Count number two states that the accused also violated the provisions of Section 1 (3) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap.M17 L.F.N 2004 and therefore punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Section of the Act.

The defendants, on the other hand, pled not guilty to the accusations and were detained in a correctional facility after the presiding judge, Justice F.O Ogunbanjo, adjourned the case to September 24th, 25th, and 26th.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters following the court proceedings, NSCDC attorney Amaka Ekoh stated that the agency and the Enugu State Government were now working together to eradicate vandalism in the state and guarantee that those responsible are imprisoned.

The lawyer expressed sadness that vandalism was having a negative impact on the state’s social services such as piped water and public lighting.

“The Enugu State Government and our office, the NCDC are in partnership to make sure they fish out all the vandals in the state. We have street lights everywhere, but in many places they are not working because the unscrupulous ones have been vandalising all the underground armoured cables,” she concluded.

“So, from now onwards, our officers are doing their best. They will be getting the vandals and be charging them to court for the law to take its course.

“If they are found guilty at the end of the day, they will be jailed,” she said.