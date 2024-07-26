Four Feared Dead, Others Injured In Nasarawa Land Dispute

At least four persons, including Tiv farmers have been killed in a recent attack in the Obosidima community, over a land dispute in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the horrible incident, which occurred near the Nasarawa-Benue border, also involved indigenous Alago farmers.

Mr. Isaiah Audu, the President of the Tiv Youths Organisation in the state, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday, expressed concern over ongoing attacks on Tiv communities.

Audu lamented that at a time when collective efforts were supposed to be channelled on farming to combat the hunger and starvation currently ravaging the country, precious lives of farmers were being lost regularly due to the violence in the area.

He said: “We address the press today with profound sorrow, as we bear witness to the devastating erosion of peace in a community that had long enjoyed harmony.

“You recall that on June 24, 2024, there was an attack at Bakin Kotar, a community at the border between Keana LGA of Nasarawa State and Guma LGA of Benue State. Some Alago persons were said to have been attacked on their farms.

“Numerous media organisations provided thorough and timely coverage of this reprehensible incident, bringing attention to the severity of the situation.’

“In what was described as a reprisal, innocent law-abiding Tiv persons in Keana were attacked by persons suspected to be Alago. At the last count, at least four persons lost their lives in this attack. The corpses are still at the mortuary to this moment and two of the bodies are yet to be identified.

“That incident was widely condemned by all well-meaning citizens of the state. Security agents were also mobilised to the location to prevent any further degeneration of the situation.

“Predictably, the youth were outraged and infuriated by the unwarranted and unjustified assaults, which sparked a strong reaction from them.”