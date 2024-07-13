Four Persons Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

No less than four persons have been rescued after a section of a two-storey residential apartment collapsed in Abuja on Saturday morning.

The collapsed building is located beside Cupid Hotel, Sultan Dansuki Road, Phase 2, Site 2, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) was notified of the incident by passers-by and also received a distress call on the 112 emergency toll free number at about 6.45 am.

As revealed by Nkechi Isa, FEMD’s Head Public Affairs, two of the rescued victims have been taken to the Kubwa General hospital and efforts are on going to search for any other person that may be trapped in the collapsed building.

READ ALSO: One Occupant Rescued, Others Trapped As Abuja Building Collapse (Pictures)

“The FCT Emergency Management Department, National Emergency Management Agency, FCT Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defense Corps, and the Nigeria Police are on the ground at the incident scene.

“The collapsed building contained 45 self-contained rooms.

It was previously used as a hotel before it was converted for residential purposes,” Isa disclosed via a statement.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director General of FEMD, Florence Dawon Wenegieme who is at the incident scene says “search and rescue efforts are on going until the last person is removed, if at all there is still someone trapped in the rubble.”

Wenegieme further appealed to developers to follow strictly the building code and avoid the use of substandard materials.