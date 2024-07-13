FRSC Cautions Motorists As Ogun Crash Claims Two Lives

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, revealed on Saturday that two people were killed in a car accident on the Ikorodu-Ogijo Sagamu expressway.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer for Ogun Sector Command, verified the disaster in a statement made accessible to press.

A silver Toyota Camry with the licence plate EPE602JD and a yellow Mercedes-Benz truck with the licence plate AA938YE were engaged in an accident that happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Okpe.

She said, “Three male adults were involved in the crash, two out of the persons involved were killed, while the third passenger was unhurt.

“The corpses were handed over to the families of the deceased.”

The accident, she said, was caused by a loss of control as a result of speeding.

The FRSC Sector Commander, CC Anthony Uga, offered his sympathies to the victims’ families and recommended motorists to avoid speeding and pay full attention when driving.