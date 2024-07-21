FRSC Confirms One Death In Anambra Road Crash

A fatal accident occurred on Saturday along the Nteje-Awka-Onitsha Expressway, opposite the Federal Road Safety Corps Unit Command in Anambra State, resulting in the death of one person.

Eyewitnesses report that Chinweuba Chidiebere, driving a Toyota Camry (ABJ125JV), and an unidentified driver of a Ford Explorer (ZBL626RL) were involved in the crash.

The sources said the driver of the Camry lost control and crossed to the lane of the Ford Explorer on a single carriage way and crashed.

Margaret Onabe, the acting Sector Public Education Officer for FRSC in Anambra State, confirmed the tragedy, stating that three male adults were engaged in the incident, one of whom perished and two of whom were rescued unharmed.

Onabe said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded on July 20, 2024 opposite FRSC Command Nteje by Nteje-Awka-Onitsha Expressway.

“A driver identified as Chiweuba Chidiebere with a private Toyota Camry with registration number: ABJ125JV, an unidentified driver of a private Ford Explorer with registration number: ZBL626RL was involved in a fatal crash.”

Onabe stated that the probable cause of the deadly traffic accident was a loss of control.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Camry lost control and crossed to the Ford Explorer lane on a single carriage way and crashed.

“Three male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, while two male adults rescued unhurt,” Onabe said.

Onabe stated that the FRSC rescue squad from RS5.3 Nteje took the man to Chira Hospital, where the doctor confirmed his death and deposited his corpse at New Jerusalem Mortuary Nteje.

“The team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, commiserated with the family of the dead victim.

“He urged motorists to be observant with their environment and always pay full concentration to driving. Safety is everyone’s business,” she added.