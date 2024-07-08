Gas Explosion Claims Lives Of Mother, Daughter In Ogun

Rafiat Sheriff, 40, and her seven-year-old daughter, Asisat Sheriff, died in a gas explosion at their home on Church Street, along Èbúté Road, in the Ibafo region of Ogun State.

According to PUNCH metro the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, leaving two other people with varied degrees of injuries.

The deceased, was claimed to have instructed her daughter to light the gas cylinder to prepare dinner.

While the child was trying to light the gas cylinder, a neighbor named Abiodun reported to the police that the cylinder suddenly caught fire.

According to a police document handed to PUNCH, Abiodun stated that fire destroyed the entire residence, killing the mother and her seven-year-old daughter.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, verified the incident and stated that two more people are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

She stated, “The incident occurred last night when the mother told her seven-year-old daughter to cook. The girl was attempting to light up the gas cylinder when the entire house went up in flames.

“The mother and the child lost their lives in the explosion. Two other girls, including one of the children of the deceased, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital at Divine Touch Hospital in the area.”

The police report also stated that the state fire service was contacted but did not respond.

However, Fatai Adefala, the state Director of Fire Service, denied knowledge of a gas explosion and claimed that fire service personnel were not aware of the situation.

He said, “I didn’t know of the gas explosion. There was no gas explosion. We have two fire trucks on that axis. One truck is in Ibafo. The other one is in Isheri.

“We also have another one at the Redemption Camp Ground. There was no gas explosion, please. I don’t know where you got the information from. They cannot call our staff, and they will not show up.”