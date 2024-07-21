Ghana: 58 Nigerian Women, Children Rescued From Human Traffickers

The Federal Government has rescued an additional 58 Nigerian women and children who were trafficked to Ghana.

In June, the FG rescued at least ten Nigerian teenage girls, aged 15 to 16, from human trafficking and prostitution.

The girls were allegedly lured to Ghana with the promise of a better life, but were ultimately coerced into prostitution.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media Public Relations and Protocols for the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, the latest rescue brings the total number of individuals saved in the past few months to 105.

He said, “A total number of 58 new set of Nigerian women and children were rescued from Human Traffickers in Ghana thus bringing the total number of rescued Nigerians in Accra in the last three months to 105.

“Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman NIDO Board of Trustees in Ghana disclosed this to the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa when she stopped by to visit the trafficked victims at their location in Accra.”

Balogun added that 47 of the 58 rescued Nigerians were from Kano, five from Katsina, two from Jigawa, and four from Kaduna.

“The rescued women and children are on their way back to Nigeria where they will be properly profiled and counselled, by NAPTIP, reunited with their families and rehabilitated by their various state governments,” the statement added.

He added that the previously rescued girls had been returned to their home countries.

Balogun said, “Apart from the newly rescued ones, 11 more girls, earlier rescued and in the care of NIDO BOT Chairman, Chief Callistus Elozieuwa and the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana, Ifedayo Adeoye have also been repatriated back to Nigeria.”

Balogun noted that some of the suspected traffickers had been arrested and turned over to security services.

He said, “Some of the suspected agents have equally been apprehended and handed over to security agencies and NAPTIP for necessary profiling and prosecutions”.