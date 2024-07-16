God, Luck Saved Me; Turned The Exact Moment Bullet Was Fired – Trump

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump says it is a miracle that he is alive after a gunman attempted to kill him at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump who said he is “supposed to be dead,” added that he felt he had been saved “by luck or by God.”

The former President was midway into his speech when gunshots were fired.

His security rushed him off the stage, but the former US president paused to pump his fist defiantly in the air.

He said on Monday as he boarded a flight to the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, “The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount.”

A spectator was killed in the attack, while two other people were seriously injured.

The US secret service said its operatives shot and killed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected gunman.