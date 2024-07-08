Gunmen Abduct Delta Priestess, 11 Others



No less than eleven persons were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria’s oil-rich southern State, Delta.

They were abducted during the invasion of Egbo community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

Among those abducted during the incident, which happened at about 4 pm, is a chief priestess identified as Mrs Kuku.

It was learnt that the priestess and her followers were under the bridge between Egbo and Ekrokpe communities making sacrifices to her river goddess when the gunmen struck.

Kuku and about five of her followers/worshippers were taken away.

Prior to the abduction of the priestess, five other persons had also been kidnapped by the gunmen who came in through the bush.

The gunmen also escaped through the bush, it was gathered.

Commenting on the development, a Niger Delta human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe in a statement, said those perpetrating the act of abduction are more of indigenes who are informants.

According to him, it will be difficult to get these kidnappers arrested if efforts are not made to set up security outfits in these communities.

He said their method of operation is easy as they come through the bush and the leave the way after kidnapping their victims since they do not drive a car.

“They just come through the bush, kidnap and escape through the same bush. They don’t need to drive, so it is very easy for them to escape. They are not afraid because they feel that the Police can’t get hold of them since they don’t drive a car or pass through any road,” he said.