Gunmen Abduct Navy Officer, Seven Others In Akwa Ibom Hotel

A group of eight individuals, including a Naval Rating, have been kidnapped in Ibaka, located in Akwa Ibom state’s Mbo Local Government Area.

Gunmen reportedly abducted the victims on Monday night at the Classic Point Hotel in Ibaka and took them to an unknown location.

Confirming the incident Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, Timfon John, said,

“When the police got the information, Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, led a team of security personnel to the community.

“I can assure you that with that visit by the CP and other strategic approaches normalcy will return.”

The Naval Authority in Akwa Ibom are yet to comment on the occurrence, which comes just days after a bus driver and 18 passengers were abducted on their way from Uyo to Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with their whereabouts unknown.