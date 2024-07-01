Gunmen Attack Travelers On Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Road, Abduct 20, Leave One Injured

A group of travelers was ambushed by gunmen on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway on Sunday evening, resulting in the abduction of at least 20 people and the shooting of one victim in the knee.

According to reports, the gunmen ambushed the travellers between Sagamu Area Command of the Nigeria Police and Ilisan township.

The Chairman of the Ilisan Development Council, Wemmy Osude, verified this to PUNCH Online.

Osude stated that one of the attack victims, an Ilisan Remo resident, was already receiving medical attention at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

READ MORE: Navy Seizes 12,000 Litres Of Illegally Refined Diesel, Arrests Two Suspects

He said, “Information reaching me right now confirmed a kidnapping incident between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate (formerly Delabo).

“A resident of Ilisan (name unconfirmed) was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital.

“Other victims were taken into the bush. While waiting for additional information, please contact your loved ones who may be plying that road at about this time to be cautious.”

Osude said that he had spoken to the resident of the town who was being treated at Babcock University Teaching Hospital and he was said to be in stable condition.

He added, “I have spoken to the Sagamu Area Commander about this incident, and hopefully, we trust that all the security agents will go after these criminals and rescue these people.”

Attempts to contact the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, were fruitless because calls to her line did not connect.