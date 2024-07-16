Gunmen Storm Benue Community, Kill 12



No fewer than 12 people were killed in a fresh attack on the Egwuma community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen, according to Daily Trust, invaded the community around 4 pm on Sunday, shooting sporadically at unarmed residents, resulting in fatalities that left many injured.

A resident of Egwuma, who spoke with the platform, said as the bodies of the victims were being recovered, villagers in about 10 neighbouring communities, including Ogumogbo, Ejima-gega, Ejima-gochi and Warri, had already deserted their homes.

Also confirming the incident on Monday, lawmaker representing Agatu constituency in the State’s House of Assembly, Godwin Edoh, said 12 people were killed in the attack.

Edoh expressed frustration, stating that the community members are tired of the constant attacks.

He said, “We are tired, and the problem is continuing. That is why I’m complaining. The government has to be decisive about what to do about the area. It’s so porous. Ogbumogbo, Ejima, and all those areas down to Ikpele have been deserted for close to a year now.

“So, it’s like a herders’ colony now. What the attackers do is bring their cattle from morning and stay to graze until they decide to leave and then come back again because the people have left the villages. There is no peace anywhere around there.”

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but stated that she received reports of five people killed in the community.

She said, “There was an attack in Agatu with about five people killed.”