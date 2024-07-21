Gunmen Storm Police Patrol Team, Kill Inspector, Three Others In Aba

Some yet to be identified assailants have killed a Police Inspector, known as Shehu Oyibo, including some other three persons in Abia State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the deceased was said to be serving with the Rapid Response Squad in the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, on Saturday, by the Abia State Command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that three civilians were brutally killed during the attack on a police patrol team stationed along Mosque Street, Ngwa Road, in the state.

Maureen added that during the gun duel with the command’s operatives, sole of the gunmen were neutralized while other escaped with injuries.

She said: “Today, July 21 (Saturday), 2024, at about 11.28hrs, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Aba, Abia State Command, while on patrol along Ngwa Road by Mosque junction, Aba, were attacked by armed men assailants in an ash-coloured Sienna vehicle.

“The armed men opened fire on the police personnel, and the operatives repelled the attack, preventing what could have been a deadlier outcome.

“However, during the exchange of gunfire, two of the assailants were neutralized, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries. Unfortunately, a police officer, Inspector Shehu Oyibo, three civilians who were later identified as Chika Godliveth ‘m’, Onyenaturuchi Jonah ‘m’ 32 years old, from Item, in Bende L.G.A of Abia State, and Eniobong Godsgift Clement ‘f’, 18 years old, from Akwa Ibom State were killed by bullets from the assailants.

“Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.”