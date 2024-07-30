Gunmen Strike In Imo, Kill Four Police Officers, POS Operator

Shortly after a key meeting convened by Imo State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, unknown gunmen attacked and killed four police officers and a female point of sale operator.

The Police Commissioner verified the occurrence and directed the Command’s Tactical Units to go all out in coordination with other sister agencies to find the hoodlums involved in the attack.

The incident happened on Monday near the Owerri-Onitsha expressway.

The gunmen attacked the officers who were conducting a regular patrol at Irete.

In a press statement made on Monday, ASP Henry Okoye, the Command’s spokesperson, revealed that the four policemen were murdered after a gun battle between the police and the attackers.

“On receipt of the unfortunate incident, the Commissioner of Police immediately mobilized to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the ugly incident wherein the lifeless bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for preservation, while the injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently responding to treatment,” the release partly stated.

According to the release, the Police Commissioner expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and vowed that the Command would go to any length to ensure that all perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice, emphasising that the miscreants responsible for the attack had murdered peace.

“The tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices police officers embrace in their unwavering commitment to public safety,” the CP stated.

Danjuma expressed condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.