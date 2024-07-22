GWR: Nigerian Doctor Completes Largest Solo Painting In Lagos

Dr. Fola David, a Nigerian doctor and visual artist, has completed a massive drawing encompassing 1,000 square metres.

With this achievement, David surpassed Indian Ravi Soni’s previous Guinness World Record of 629.98 square meters.

On July 16, David began his six-day record-breaking attempt at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

His artwork, titled “Unity in Diversity,” depicts a map of Nigeria that highlights the country’s various tribes through its distinct costumes, dialects, art, and essence.

In a post on Instagram late Sunday, David wrote,

“My heart is full of gratitude. Thank you, God. Thank you everyone. Thank you for doing this with me.”

During his effort, celebrities and dignitaries were at the stadium to show their support and witness his artistic feat firsthand.

