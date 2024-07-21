Hardship: Angry Youths Pull Down Tinubu’s Billboards After Shettima Launched Agric Programme In Yobe

Some angry youths in Damaturu, Yobe State, have destroyed billboards erected to welcome President Bola Tinubu to the state for the launch of the Yobe Agricultural Empowerment Programme.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Tinubu, was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the launch of the programme in Damaturu on Saturday.

Shettima disclosed that the programme is at the heart of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy through agriculture.

He also stressed the critical role of agriculture in national development and security.

Shettima said: “It is the foundation upon which we build our health, our well-being, and our economic stability.

“There’s no way we are going to achieve our grand goals as a government, whether at the state or national level, until we support and empower our farmers.”

Meanwhile, after the launch, youths in the state, in a viral clip could be seen climbing one of the billboards, which had photos of President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and Governor Mai Buni.

“Thank you Mr President. Have a safe trip,” was boldly written on the billboard.

Addressing newsmen, one of the youths said: “this hunger is too much.”