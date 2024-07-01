Former Director General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be better by June 2025.

Okupe assured Nigerians that the policies made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration will effect positive change amid hardship experienced in the nation.

READ MORE: Six-Year Single-Tenure Rotational Presidency Good For Nigeria – Doyin Okupe

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, led this out via his X page, over the weekend, adding that he wished Nigeria and her leaders well for his household and the citizens.

He wrote: “Prophesy is a prediction about what will happen in future. If I prophesy that the future of Nigeria will be better than now, only enemies of Nigeria and children of perdition will be angry and wish otherwise. Mark my words as God liveth by this time next year, Nigeria will be better IJN.”

“I am not building any country. I am praying for my country Nigeria. I wish the Nation and its leaders well so that it shall be well for me, my household and the Nigerian people.

“I am not the President and I don’t work for him. I am just a patriotic Christian, who follows the words of God that says we should pray for our leaders and those in authority. I need not work for any prediction for it to work.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that ever since President Tinubu took over from ex-president Buhari, Nigeria’s economy moved from first in the continent to fourth.

Many Nigerians have also been lamenting over economic crisis, with inflation rate increasing on a daily basis.