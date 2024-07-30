Hardship: Festus Keyamo Orders Suspension Of NAMA’s Planned 800% Levy Hike

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has suspended its planned 800% hike in navigational charges.

It was gathered that the development is coming, following a directive from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that NAMA, on Friday, had announced its intention to raise its navigation fee by 800 per cent, a decision that raised concerns from both passengers and stakeholders in the aviation sector.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Farouk Umar, while addressing newsmen over the weekend, in Lagos, said that the new unit rate/minimum charge for en-route was set to increase to N18,000 from N2,000 per flight.

Umar added that the unit rate/minimum charge for terminal navigation charge for domestic airlines was to rise to N54,000 from N6,000 per flight with effect from September 1, 2024.

Reacting to public’s outcry, in a statement issued on Monday, by NAMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the suspension, attributing it to the minister’s recognition of the economic challenges currently faced by Nigerians.

The statement reads: “Following the directive from the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has suspended the planned increase in navigational charges.

“The Minister has recognized the economic challenges faced by Nigerians and has advised further consultations before any implementation of the new charges.

“This is in line with the ministry’s commitment to being sensitive to the public’s economic realities.”