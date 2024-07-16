Hardship: FG Donates 20 Trucks Of Rice Each To 36 States, FCT

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has announced the distribution of 20 trucks of rice each to the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

­Addressing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclose that the rice is for the most vulnerable Nigerians.

He also said that the Federal government is committed to ensure that Nigerians have food on their table.

He said: “After exhaustive deliberation, the Minister of Agriculture had earlier been directed to ensure that food is being made available to Nigerians.

“And the understanding is that about 20 trucks of rice has already been supplied to each of the states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Each of the trucks of course is carrying about 1,200 25kg bags of rice.

“This is part of the measures that government is taking in addition to so many others to ensure that the hardship being experienced by Nigerians is drastically ameliorated.

“Each of the state governments has received 20 trucks of rice for onward distribution to the most vulnerable.

“This is a first step and the federal government will continue to support all the state governors and local governments, all the sub nationals, so that the hardship been experienced by most Nigerians i

“It is expected that the state governors will go ahead and distribute this food item to the most vulnerable. So that the hardship like I said been experience will be brought down significantly.”