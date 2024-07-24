Hardship: FG Slashes Allowances Of Foreign Scholars



The Federal Government has announced a slash in allowances of foreign scholars who are currently stranded in Russia, Morocco, and Algeria, among others by 12.7%.

The Federal Ministry of Education attributed the development to economic crises.

Nigerian students studying in these foreign countries, on the Federal Government’s scholarship had earlier lamented their unpaid stipends for eight months running.

The students are studying under the Federal Government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship.

The BEA scholarship is for the purpose of education exchange between Nigeria and the partnering countries.

The Federal Scholarship Board is supervising the scholarship under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The government’s decision to slash the scholars’ allowances was contained in a memo signed by the Director of the Federal Scholarship Board, Ndajiwo H.A., on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

“After due consultations, the Federal Scholarship Board has come up with adjustments in line with budgetary provisions in the payment of BEA scholar’s supplementation allowances for the 2024 academic year,” the memo, dated July 23, 2024, and addressed to the scholars’ association, read.

According to the memo, the monthly allowances were slashed from $500 to $220; the graduation allowance from $2500 to $2000; and the PG research allowance was slashed from $1,000 to $500, among others.

The total for the payments initially paid was $5,650 per student but will now be $4,370

“The Scholars’ Association is hereby notified that due to the prevailing economic situation, the payment mandate for the BEA scholars’ allowances will be as per the new adjustment.

“The balances for the years 2023 and 2024 owed to scholars will be paid as soon as the funds are made available,” the ministry added.

Ayuba Anas, President of the Union of Nigerian Students under the Federal Government-controlled Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship, had recently said the scholars had not been paid for close to eight months.

“For the past six to eight months, scholars enrolled in various institutions abroad have endured financial strain due to the delay in receiving their stipends.

“In addition, from the last payments we received (March-August), there was a shortfall of practically two and a half months’ payment. Moreover, some students in China have not received any stipends since they arrived in April and May 2023,” Anas had said.