Hardship: Nigeria Is Not Lagos, Tinubu Needs PDP’s Experience To Succeed – Segun Sowunmi (Video)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi on Monday, said that Nigeria is more complex than Lagos state to govern.

Sowunmi added that the President came to office with limited experience to rule the country, adding that Tinubu will needs his party, PDP to succeed.

The opposition party’s chieftain, during an interview via Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, said that former President Atiku Abubakar, would have managed the economy better and there wouldn’t be any need for the planned #EndBadGovernance protest.

He said: “The best of his experience was sitting and managing Lagos. Lagos is not Nigeria.

“You cannot run a big nation like ours in the manner that suggests you have not thought through your policies and you have not come up with creative ways to solve the problem.”

Speaking further on planned nationwide rally against Tinubu’s government, Sowumi blamed All Progressive Congress’s administration over the state of the nation, adding that youths are angry all over the world.

He said: “There was protest in Leed few days ago. Young people are getting angry for some reasons, all over the world.”

“Did you see the people of that country shooting at like, or trying to say young people can’t do that ?”

Speaking on the destructive result of EndSars protest in some parts of Lagos in 2020, Sowumi said: “There was protest during former president Goodluck Jonathan, did it lead to violence?

“Why was is the protest that the APC managed, that took place underneath the APC” regime. So there is nothing to fear, there is nothing to be afraid of.”