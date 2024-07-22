Hardship: Nigerians Are Angry With You – NLC Tells Tinubu Over Planned Protests

As Nigerians prepare ahead of the nationwide protest amid economic hardship facing the country, the Nigeria Labour Congres, urged President Bola Tinubu to address the leaders of the agitators.

NLC added that millions of Nigerians are angry about the state of the national economy.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that ahead of the planned nationwide movement, the Federal Government has been accused of planning to using force approach against the angry demonstrators.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement made available to the public on Monday, NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, urged President Tinubu to use diplomatic way to address the nation, adding that most Nigerians are now eating what they eat and not what they like.

The statement partly reads: “It is, therefore, condescending and dismissive to describe the daily brutish ordeal that Nigerians are going through as a sponsored political dissent.

READ MORE: EndBadGovt: DSS Reportedly Arrest Kano Man For Advertising T-shirts Supporting Nationwide Protest

“Even if it is so, it is still within the confines of citizens’ rights to protest on political grounds. Just that the current unease in the country does not need political motivation to spark and splurge.

“All that the hurting citizens demand from their government is a listening ear and an empathetic heart.

“Maybe, that is what the organisers of the protest are looking for given their continued notices on different social media platforms.

“It is very tough to advise a nursing mother who is unsure where the next meal for her suckling child to be at ease.

“It is a herculean task to demand patience from a youth who has been out of school for the past six years without a job and is burdened with aged parents to cater for.

“These are dire times. Nigerians are angry,” NLC President reminded President Tinubu.

“The times require government to “jaw jaw” and not “war war” with Nigerians. The truth is that you cannot smack a child and at the same time ask the child not to cry.”