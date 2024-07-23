Hardship: Those Who Led 2012 Occupy Nigeria Protests, Now Trying To Suppress People’s Rights – Atiku

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plans to suppress angry protesters against economic hardship.

Recall that some socio-political groups have been mobilizing Nigerians to troop out on the 1st of August, 2023 and kick against the challenges facing the country.

It was gathered that the President Tinubu’s led government, also making attempts to restrict any form of anti-government’s agitations.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Atiku, disclosed that it is ironical that those who protested against the administration of ex- president Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 are the ones trying to stifle other peoples rights to protest.

The former vice president, via his X page, also emphasised that protest is constitutional for public demonstrators.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

“Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government.

“It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012. A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST.

“Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy.”