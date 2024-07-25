Hardship: Wike Insists Ceremony For FCT Monarchs Must Hold August 1, Dares EndBadGovt Protesters To Disrupt Event

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has declared that Abuja will not be available for the planned nationwide protests against President Bola Tinubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former governor of Rivers State led this out on Thursday, after a meeting with the FCT Security Council in the nation’s capital.

Wike said that the day had been slated to celebrate the presentation of certificates to traditional rulers in the six area councils of the FCT.

He said: “We are all aware of the threat as regards what some people may call #Endbadgovernance protest.

“We believe that yes, we have the right to protest; we have the right to demonstrate, but all these have to come within the ambit of the law.

“This period, we think that all Nigerians should work collectively to salvage our country.

“I’m aware that there are challenges, and Mr. President and his team are working very hard to make sure that those challenges, those problems facing our country are being solved. We know that it is a very difficult period for citizens.

“Unfortunately, though, that is a day FCT has set aside. The entire Area Councils will be jubilating to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers. So, we will not allow that day that the entire FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for the people to come and rejoice, and then somebody would say that he wants to disrupt us that day.”