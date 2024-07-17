Head-On Collision In Jigawa Claims 14 Lives, Injures Four

Tragedy struck Jigawa State on Tuesday when a devastating car crash near Kanya Market resulted in the loss of 14 lives and left four others severely injured.

The accident occurred when an overloaded and speeding Toyota Hiace bus tried to avoid an immigration checkpoint by turning into the opposite lane, striking head-on with a DAF truck.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, spokesman for the Jigawa State Police Command, verified the incident.

He said, “Today, Tuesday, 16th of July 2024, at about 1120hrs, information at the Command’s disposal revealed that there was a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a DAF truck with reg. no. GMB 242 KD, coming from Kanya market.

“On reaching an Immigration checking point, another vehicle, a Toyota Hiace with reg. no. XA 381 GAS, was also coming from the Kano to Kanya market with overloading and at a high speed.

“When the immigration officers stopped it, the driver refused to stop and attempted to get around the checkpoint by veering into the other lane. As a result, he collided head-on with the aforementioned DAF truck.”

He said 14 people died instantly, while four others were severely injured.

Shiisu went on to say that after receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer for Kanya Division and his patrol squad rushed to the area.

“On their arrival, corpses and injured were evacuated and rushed to Kanya Babba Hospital. Corpses were certified dead by a doctor on duty, while the injured are receiving medical attention.”

He stated that an investigation into the incident has begun.