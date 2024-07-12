‘Hope In Democracy Restored’ – NLC Lauds Verdict On LG Autonomy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming financial autonomy for Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country.

Recall that the Supreme Court declared that it is unconstitutional for State Governors to hold funds allocated for LG administrations.

The seven-man panel, in the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, declared that the 774 local government councils in the country should manage their funds themselves.

The apex court held that the power of the government is portioned into three arms of government – the Federal, the State and the Local Government.

The court further declared that a state government has no power to appoint a caretaker committee and a local government council is only recognisable with a democratically elected government.

Reacting, NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, via a statement, said the apex court’s ruling is a restoration of hope in the country’s democracy and judiciary.

According to him, the apex court’s verdict is “both courageous and salubrious.”

Recalling the “tortuous” journey to the local governments’ freedom, he said, “It’s an epochal pronouncement on Thursday, July 11, 2024, directing that financial allocations be made directly to Local Governments as well as divesting state governments of the power to remove local government executives is both courageous and salubrious.

READ ALSO: Borno Govt Reintegrates 8,490 Repentant Boko Haram Members

“The Supreme Court, through this landmark judgment, has not only restored our democracy but possibly hope in democracy.

“For years we had watched with dismay and discontent the remorseless and mindless erosion of the powers of the local governments and had embarked on a series of national protests as workers,” he said.

Ajaero also commended the 9th National Assembly, the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their efforts leading to the ruling.

He added, “We also note the effort made by the Buhari Administration to prise off the strangle-hold of governors on local governments. We must also mention the commendable role on this matter by the 9th Assembly.

“This statement will not be complete without paying tribute to the Tinubu government for its presence of mind to institute this action at the Supreme Court. We specifically commend the President and the Attorney General of the Federation.”

Ajaero, however, wants the Supreme Court ruling implemented and questions the conduct of local government elections by state electoral commissions.

“Should SIECS be allowed to conduct ‘elections’ or should NEC take over (even as they are over-burdened and are not exactly the best example)? Should there be a regulatory agency or commission with oversight over SIECs? We will find the devil in the details through a stakeholder conversation,” he said.