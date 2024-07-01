‘Horrific, Heinous’ – US, UN Condemn Borno Suicide Bomb Attack



The United States of America (USA) and the United Nations (UN) have condemned recent suicide bomb attacks that targeted civilians in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

Suicide bombers had attacked a wedding and funeral ceremony on Saturday, killing scores and leaving many injured.

The attack sparked wide condemnation from within the country, and across political divides, with notable Nigerians calling for a rejig in the country’s security architecture.

The US and United Nations, in a separate statement, however condemned in the strongest possible terms the June 29 “horrific attacks.”

According to a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, the “reprehensible acts of violence show a cruel and heartless disregard for human life.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a full recovery to the injured.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region.

READ ALSO: “Buhari Failed To Fight Corruption, Stolen Funds Recovered Under Him Were Returned To Looters” – Ex-Presidential Aide

“The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria is committed to our partnership with Nigeria as it works to defeat terrorism and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice.”

Meanwhile, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, in a Sunday statement, expressed his horror and condemnation.

“I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms. I stand in solidarity with the Government of Nigeria and the families and communities of all those affected,” he stated.

Fall also reminded all parties involved in the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

He emphasised the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the victims of the attacks and conveyed his condolences to the Borno State Government.

“I have reached out to the Borno State Government to express my condolences and offer any support that the United Nations and the humanitarian community can provide to aid the victims of the attack,” he added.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has however vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.