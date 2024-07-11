House Of Reps Member, Jagaban Dies At 51

A lawmaker representing Ibadan North Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Musiliudeen Olaide Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban is dead.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Akinremi, 51, is the third member to die since the House’ inauguration on June 13, 2023.

He was said to have complained of mild ailment yesterday morning before he died.

Hon. Akinremi who served as Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions, passed away on Wednesday morning.

In a statement signed by House Spokesman Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., said that the late lawmaker, from the All Progressives Congress, was a dedicated member of the house.

The statement reads: “Until his demise, the Oyo legislator was a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large. His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of ‘Jagaban.’

“Throughout his tenure, he was a staunch advocate for policies and initiatives that promoted social welfare, economic growth, and scientific research.

“His contributions to legislative debates and his active participation in committee activities were a testament to his dedication and hard work.

“Rep. Akinremi was as much a grassroots politician as he was an astute statesman who leveraged his goodwill and network of relationships to attract positive impact to the people of his constituency. He built friendships by being intentional about reaching out and sending goodwill messages to all colleagues on special occasions, fostering camaraderie and unity within the House.

“As a ranking member, Rep. Akinremi had a keen institutional memory and was a mentor to many first-time parliamentarians, guiding them with wisdom gained from his extensive experience in legislative affairs.”