How Armed Robbers Shot Bullet To My Heart But Didn’t Penetrate – Lord’s Chosen Member Testifies

A member of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, has narrated how his ordeal with armed robbers in Enugu State.

In a video sighted on X, the man detailed how he challenged the armed men who tried to take his money having withdrawn from Point of Sales (PoS) operators in the early hours of the day.

His words: “In Enugu, in the morning around 9 am. I wanted to pick some money up to pay my tithe. As the PoS people were trying to process the money, armed robbers came. About two were carrying pomp action, the one that came directly to me was holding a pistle. The young man rushed me and said ‘give me that money.’

“I told him, ‘I won’t give you, I’m a chosen.’ Before I could say ‘who are you?’ he blew the gun directly to my heart. The gun sounded, and then people started rushing, they thought I was dead.

“I was still standing and I did not even feel (the bullet), I didn’t fall. When the armed robbers saw that I did not fall, they left immediately.

“In Enugu now, they know there’s a young man that was shouting ‘I’m a chosen,’ ‘they shot at him, the gun did not penetrate.’ Some were saying, ‘his people use to do juju of disappearing and appearing.’ Most of them that know me called me and asked if it was true. They said it’s not just a testimony, it is a thanksgiving.”