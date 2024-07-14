How I Survived 13 Years Of Abusive Marriage – Ayo Mogaji

Ayo Mogaji, a veteran Nollywood actress, has revealed why she ended her 13-year marriage to retired footballer Victor Ayodele Oduleye.

It should be noted that the actress previously had a 20-year-old son with her colleague, actor Jibola Dabo, whom she characterised as her boyfriend, after which she married Victor Ayodele Oduleye in 2006.

Magaji accused Oduleye of abuse in her most recent interview with actress Biola Bayo on the ‘Talk To Be’ podcast, posted on X Saturday.

She went on to describe her romantic relationship with the retired football player.

“We fell in love with each other but received beating over any little thing.

“Even in England the abusive language, the mental torture, the physical abuse, when it gets too much I will advise anybody to get out of that marriage.

“It got to a stage that when it’s only two of us at home, I do go outside the compound and sit till when someone will come around so that I will not be abused. We were in it for like thirteen years and we have been separated for four years now,” she said.