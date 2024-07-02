How I Was Robbed Of £70,000, Other Valuables In Spain – Kiddwaya Reveals

Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya, a reality TV star, cautioned wealthy Nigerians as he recounted being robbed for the second time in Ibiza, Spain.

Kiddwaya said in a video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, that he was robbed for the second time in his Ibiza apartment, with the first incident taking place in 2022.

He described how the robbers struck at 3 a.m., stealing wristwatches, €70,000, Birkin bags, and other valuables.

The primary reason Kiddwaya shared the video was to alert wealthy Nigerians who visit Europe often about the villas they book.

He clarified that these heists are frequently well-planned sting operations including drivers, cleaners, and even law enforcement officers.

READ MORE: Don Jazzy: BBNaija Star Tolani Baj Alleges Death Threats From Wizkid’s Fans On Podcast

He recommended putting in place strict security measures such as having bouncers on duty 24 hours a day, being wary with maids, and taking private trips over taxis.

In his words,

“What’s up, guys? So something crazy happened last night. For the second time, I was robbed in Ibiza at the villa I was staying in. The last time this happened was in 2022 when they stole a watch and cash, but the time it happened was around 3 am. They came in and stole about 70,000 euros; they stole one of the girls’ Birkin bags; it was a leak.

“All my rich Nigerians, when you travel to these places, be careful with all these villas. What they do is a sting operation, from cleaners to taxi drivers and the police, everybody is involved.

“Nigerians who have money and are travelling to Europe, if you’re going to a villa, be very careful. Make sure you have extra security. Make sure you have bouncers and people walking on the property day and night. Don’t get a regular taxi; always have a private driver before the local taxis are in on it. Also, be careful with your maid; she is the one who goes into the room and knows where the money is and where everything is kept. So if you’re travelling to Europe this summer, be very guided,” he concluded.

He wrote in a now-deleted video on his page:

“WATCH THIS VIDEO: I got robbed this morning in Ibiza! THIS IS A MESSAGE TO ANYONE TRAVELING TO EUROPE THIS SUMMER ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE GETTING VILLAS.”

Watch him speak below…