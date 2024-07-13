“Huge Loss” – Tinubu Sympathises With Victims Of Plateau Building Collapse

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Plateau State Government and people over the loss of lives in a school building on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the unfortunate incident happened at the Saint Academy located at the Busa Buji community in Jos North LGA of the state.

No fewer than 132 persons were injured and 22 others confirmed dead following the building collapse.

In a statement made by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday night, Tinubu expressed his sadness and sympathy over the incident.

The President described the accident as a huge loss to the nation.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu received the news of the tragic collapse of a school building, which resulted in multiple deaths and many surviving victims in Jos, Plateau State, with profound grief.

“President Tinubu describes the unfortunate incident as a huge loss to the nation, as well as a devastating development, too excruciating to imagine.

“The President condoles with the bereaved families, families of all the victims, and the people and Government of Plateau State.

“President Tinubu commends emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), security agencies, and all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.

“The President assures the people of Plateau State of his fervent support at this difficult time.”