Hunger Protest: IGP Orders Police Chiefs To Protect Nationwide Protesters

Ahead of the nationwide protest against hardship in Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered all high ranking officers in the police force to insure protection for all demonstrators.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some angry Nigerians have set to storm major cities in the 1st of August, 2024, against what they described as ‘Bad Government.’

Reacting to the planed protest, the IGP, over the weekend, requested the details of the movement participants as a condition to protect demonstrators.

The police boss stated that having such data is standard procedure to ensure the safety of all protesters and prevent any unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, had on July 26, 2024, written the IGP to provide police coverage for protesters.

The senior lawyer had written the letter on behalf of the Take It Back Movement, one of the groups planning the #EndBadGovernance protest in August.

However, the IGP, in a statement signed by his Principal Staff Officer, CP Johnson Adenola, on Monday, directed police commanders to protect protesters nationwide.

He requested to have a meeting with Adegboruwa in Abuja on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to deliberate further on his request.

The statement reads: “I am to inform you that the Inspector General of Police has directed the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (Operations and Intelligence), the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) in charge of Zonal Police Headquarters and the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of State Commands across the country to attend to your request.

“I am to also inform you that the Inspector General of Police wishes to have a meeting with you at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 30th July 2024 to deliberate further on your request,” CP Adenola said.