I Can’t Stop, They’ll Keep Arresting Me – VeryDarkMan Speaks After Release From Police Custody

Martins Otse, a Nigerian activist known as Verydarkman, has spoken out after being released from police custody.

The news of the activist’s arrest went viral on Sunday, but he was subsequently released.

Following his release, he took to his Instagram page to recount the events that led to his arrest.

According to him, police officials raided his residence on Sunday to arrest him for defaming a man who allegedly ‘scammed’ someone of all his savings.

He stated that he was taken to the police station, where he submitted a statement about his allegations and supplied documentation to back up his claim.

Verydarkman mentioned that several powerful solicitors had stepped up to support him, and he made contact with other powerful men to make sure he was given bail and wasn’t detained overnight.

Captioning the video, he wrote;

”The painful part of this whole thing is that I can’t stop and sadly they will keep arresting me 🤷 ATI LO ATI DE (RATEL) ALUTA CONTINUA VITORIA ASCERTA.”

