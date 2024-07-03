“I Didn’t Discuss Release Of Nnamdi Kanu With South-East Govs” – Obasanjo Refutes Viral Claims About Him

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the issue of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was not part of his discussion with the South-East governors in Enugu State on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the region’s Governors, had resolved to visit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interface with the FG to secure the release of the detained IPOB leader.

Obasanjo, who admitted that he and a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, met with the governors to discuss regional development, disclosed that the purported planned release of Kanu by the President Tinubu’s led government was not part of what was discussed.

This was contained in a statement made available on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The statement read, “The regional development issues discussed include that of security and infrastructure.

“Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins.

“The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence”.

There have been calls from different quarters recently for the release of Kanu.

Among those calling for his release are Senators from the South-East led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The lawmakers claimed that unless Kanu is released, the social and economic activities in the South-East region will continue to be stagnant.