“I Don’t Defraud, I Fear No Betrayal From Verydarkman” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a popular Nigerian artist, has revealed why he isn’t worried about being betrayed by controversial activist Verydarkman.

It should be noted that the saxophonist has been speaking out in support of Verydarkman during his feud with actress Iyabo Ojo.

Seun Kuti took to Instagram on Tuesday to raise attention to what he has heard about Verydarkman subsequently betraying him.

He made it clear that he had nothing to conceal, thus he is not afraid.

Seun went on to say that there is nothing to be afraid of because he has never cheated anyone.

On his Instagram story section, he wrote,

“DEM SAY @VERYDARKBLACKMAN WILL BETRAY ME. I DON’T STEAL. THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR. I DONT DEFRAUD, THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR.”

SEE POST: