I Had Only Child With One Fallopian Tube, Six Weeks After I Turned 40 – Actress Ayo Mogaji

Ayo Mogaji, a veteran actress, has shared her inspiring experience of becoming a mother at 40 despite having just one fallopian tube.

She disclosed this in an interview with Biola Adebayo posted on X Saturday.

The actress previously dated her colleague Jibola Dabo, with whom she shares a child.

She later married Victor Ayodele Oduleye, a former football player and physiotherapist.

During the conversation, the movie star confessed that one of her fallopian tubes was removed while she was pregnant for Jibola.

Fallopian tubes are a pair of tubes where the eggs travel from the ovaries to the uterus. It is where a fertilized egg can develop into a fetus.

The 60-year-old actress claimed the doctor informed her of her chances of survival before the surgery.

Mogaji said she eventually gave birth to her child “naturally, six weeks after I became 40”.

“I got pregnant. Unfortunately enough, the pregnancy was ectopic. It stayed right inside the fallopian tube. They took me to like seven hospitals. They gave me the bed and the man said I am not sure you can survive till tomorrow. The operation took them like seven to nine hours,” she said.

READ MORE: “I Withdraw My Respect For You” – Charly Boy Condemns Tinubu’s Renaming Of National Theatre After Soyinka

“The following day, Ngozi had cried her eyes out…. Shola Sobowale, Sam Loco, Jide Kosoko, everybody was at the hospital.

“They had to remove one fallopian tube but I am living with one and I had my child through natural birth.”

“I stopped looking for husband, I wanted to make baby. If I do not have a baby until I am forty then I will adopt a child… Jibola came around the time shortly before I was forty. I had my baby six weeks after I became forty years old.”