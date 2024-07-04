“I Have Zero Regrets” – Sheila Courage Opens Up On Failed Marriage To Israel DMW

Sheila, the estranged spouse of musician Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, also referred to as Israel DMW, has expressed that she has no regrets about calling it quits on her marriage.

She made this statement during a recent podcast conversation with her friend Ginika, which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Sheila, on the other hand, claimed that her ex-husband had “hurt” her by engaging her friend and mother in their divorce proceedings.

“I did not regret any decision I have taken because it was all bound to happen. I believe strongly that God is in charge of all that happens in our lives whether positive or negative, there’s a master planner behind everything,” she said.

“But I’ve had my moments of sadness. I feel so bad about the whole thing especially the way my friend and my mum were dragged into it [our divorce]. That has hurt me. But generally, I have zero regrets.”

Watch her speak below…