‘I Stand By My Statements About Tinubu’ – Ndume Insists, Accepts Sack, Rejects Tourism Appointment

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has reacted to his sack as the Chief Whip of the Senate in the 10th Assembly.

The lawmaker spoke in his country home of Maiduguri on Friday.

Ndume who said he was unfairly treated, noted that his actions do not warrant his removal from the position.

According to him, he bears no grudges as he sees his removal as an act of God.

Ndume has been critical of the government over the state of the nation with his recent claim that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is populated by kleptocrats.

He also rejected the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Tourism, which was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, arguing that he lacks the experience and exposure to lead such a sensitive group.

“I did not say anything wrong. And therefore I want to state that I stand by all my statements in the interview I granted,” the Senator maintained.

Ndume added that he never wanted to be a senate whip after serving as the leader in the eighth senate

He disclosed that he was given the chance to choose which committee to serve as the Vice Chairman, having successfully led the campaigns that brought about the emergence of Akpabio as President of the Senate.

“Secondly, the party that recommended to the Senate that I should be removed from being the chief whip of the Senate, I take that as an act of God because if it is God who gave me that position. It is God that took it through APC. So, I bear no grudges about that.

“After all, I did not contest to be the chief whip. I did not contest to be the vice chairman of the appropriation committee. I contested to be one of the Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God granted me that victory and I’m happy with God, what God has given to me,” he said

On the recommendation of the Party to leave the APC, Ndume said he is a founding member of the party.

He furthered that he was one of the twenty-two senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that formed the APC when the current national chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Ganduje was a Deputy Governor in Kano State.

He, however, stated that when former President Muhammadu Buhari, in the company of President Bola Tinubu, ordered him to sign a document to join APC at the Imo House in Abuja, he informed his people before going public as such, he would consult his people before deciding on whether to leave the APC or not.

Senator Ndume informed that he could not speak up immediately after his sack because he was mourning the death of a family member.